Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Shake Yemen After Missile Threat

Intense Israeli airstrikes struck Yemen's rebel-held capital and a port city after a Houthi missile targeted Israel. The conflict risks further escalation as the Houthi attacks affect global shipping. Targets included energy and port infrastructure used by Houthis for military purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:07 IST
In a series of intense military actions, Israeli airstrikes have rocked Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital and key port city, following a missile threat directed at Israel. These strikes represent a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis, marking a new chapter in their ongoing conflict with pro-Iran forces.

The airstrikes targeted key infrastructure, including power stations and the Ras Isa oil terminal, according to sources from Houthi-controlled media. Israeli officials claimed these facilities were used for military purposes by the Houthis, further heightening the stakes of the ongoing regional tensions.

The development comes amidst the backdrop of a larger conflict involving global powers, with the Red Sea corridor becoming a focal point due to its strategic importance for international shipping. This conflict is part of a complex tapestry of regional strife, with significant implications for the global maritime trade network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

