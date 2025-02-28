Left Menu

U.S. Port Fees Proposal Threatens Global Shipping Dynamics

The U.S. proposes high port fees for Chinese-built vessels, impacting the global shipping industry. CMA CGM highlights potential repercussions, amidst geopolitical uncertainty, and shifts in trade routes. The proposal aligns with the U.S. investigation into China's maritime expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:02 IST
The U.S. government's proposal to impose hefty port fees on Chinese-built vessels could reshape the global shipping industry, according to statements from CMA CGM, a leading French-based shipping firm.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has put forward a plan suggesting fees of up to $1.5 million for these ships docking at American ports. This proposal stems from an investigation into China's growing influence in the shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors. 'China builds over half of the world's container ships, so the proposed fee would significantly affect all shipping companies,' said Ramon Fernandez, CFO of CMA CGM, during a press briefing.

CMA CGM, a major global player with a significant U.S. presence, anticipates potential impacts from new tariffs recently introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which could further alter trade routes. The company noted strong shipping volumes in 2024, spurred by an initial rush to circumvent these tariffs. However, the outlook for 2025 remains uncertain due to geopolitical tensions and potential vessel overcapacity, particularly if Red Sea disruptions ease following recent geopolitical developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

