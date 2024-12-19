Left Menu

Ram Shinde Takes Helm: Unopposed Election Marks New Chapter in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council. The position had been vacant since July 2022. Shinde's election places both presiding officer roles in the state's legislature under BJP control, following his prior service as a minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was elected unopposed on Thursday as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council. The chairperson's post had been vacant since July 7, 2022, after NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar's term ended.

Shinde's election brings both presiding officer positions in the state's legislature under the BJP's control, as BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was also elected unopposed as Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly during the ongoing winter session.

A member of the Upper House since July 8, 2022, Shinde previously served as a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government from 2014-19, despite losing to NCP leader Rohit Pawar by a narrow margin in the Karjat Jamkhed state assembly seat in November 2020.

