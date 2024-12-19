Ram Shinde Takes Helm: Unopposed Election Marks New Chapter in Maharashtra Legislative Council
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council. The position had been vacant since July 2022. Shinde's election places both presiding officer roles in the state's legislature under BJP control, following his prior service as a minister.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was elected unopposed on Thursday as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council. The chairperson's post had been vacant since July 7, 2022, after NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar's term ended.
Shinde's election brings both presiding officer positions in the state's legislature under the BJP's control, as BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was also elected unopposed as Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly during the ongoing winter session.
A member of the Upper House since July 8, 2022, Shinde previously served as a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government from 2014-19, despite losing to NCP leader Rohit Pawar by a narrow margin in the Karjat Jamkhed state assembly seat in November 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Questions Validity of Maharashtra Election Results, Targets BJP
Democrat Adam Gray wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District, beating incumbent John Duarte, reports AP.
Ghana's Election: A Turning Point Amid Economic Turmoil
TikTok's Role in Romania's Controversial Election Stirring Debates
Mahayuti Alliance Celebrates Triumph in Maharashtra Elections