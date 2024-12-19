Left Menu

Uproar in UP Assembly: Session Adjourned Sine Die

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die during its Winter Session due to major uproar by SP MLAs over Amit Shah's remarks. The session lasted only an hour as the Speaker failed to restore order. The supplementary budget was passed without discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly faced an abrupt adjournment on the fourth day of its Winter Session, following significant unrest sparked by remarks from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident caused chaos among Samajwadi Party MLAs.

Scheduled to span the entire day, the assembly meeting concluded after merely an hour due to repeated interruptions by protesting SP members. Speaker Satish Mahana's efforts to quell the disruption proved futile.

Despite the turbulence, the supplementary budget was pushed through without debate, prompting Speaker Mahana to ultimately adjourn the session sine die after multiple attempts to restore civility failed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

