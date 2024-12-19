Uproar in UP Assembly: Session Adjourned Sine Die

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly faced an abrupt adjournment on the fourth day of its Winter Session, following significant unrest sparked by remarks from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident caused chaos among Samajwadi Party MLAs.

Scheduled to span the entire day, the assembly meeting concluded after merely an hour due to repeated interruptions by protesting SP members. Speaker Satish Mahana's efforts to quell the disruption proved futile.

Despite the turbulence, the supplementary budget was pushed through without debate, prompting Speaker Mahana to ultimately adjourn the session sine die after multiple attempts to restore civility failed.

(With inputs from agencies.)