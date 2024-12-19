Putin to Address Missing Journalist Case with Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to broach the subject of missing American journalist Austin Tice with former Syrian President Bashar Assad during an upcoming meeting. Assad has been residing in Moscow under asylum.

Tice vanished in Syria 12 years ago, and finding him has become a priority for the Biden administration.

Putin mentioned that he plans to not only speak with Assad but will also reach out to those who currently oversee the situation on the ground in Syria to gather more information about Tice's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)