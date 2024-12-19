Putin Addresses Russia's Stance in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has not been defeated in Syria and has made proposals to the new leadership in Damascus regarding military bases. He plans to meet with Bashar al Assad to discuss, among other topics, the missing U.S. reporter Austin Tice.
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Thursday that Russia remains undefeated in Syria, offering strategic proposals to Damascus's new leadership concerning military presence.
Putin revealed he has yet to meet with Syrian President Bashar al Assad but intends to discuss key issues, including the case of missing U.S. journalist Austin Tice.
The conversation is poised to impact regional geopolitics and address critical human rights concerns.
