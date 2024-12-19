Left Menu

Putin's Power Play: Economic Boasts and Military Advances

Russian President Vladimir Putin bolstered his authority by touting economic growth and military gains in Ukraine during his annual news conference. Despite high inflation, he claimed stability in the economy. He also addressed the use of a new missile and stressed readiness for peace talks under specific conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:28 IST
Putin's Power Play: Economic Boasts and Military Advances
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a display aimed at reinforcing his grip on power, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, highlighting both economic progress and military advances in Ukraine during his annual news conference.

Putin declared a projected economic growth of 4% despite inflation concerns and touted Russia's military's slow but steady gains in Ukraine. He also challenged Ukraine's Western allies by dismissing claims that NATO could intercept Russia's new hypersonic missile. The event, closely watched for insights on foreign policy, saw Putin signal readiness for peace talks with strict demands on Ukraine regarding NATO.

The conference also covered the recent killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, attributed to Ukraine, and the impact of the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad on Russian interests. Putin mentioned future discussions with Assad about missing American journalist Austin Tice and emphasized sustaining Russian ties with Syria's new governing forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024