Putin's Power Play: Economic Boasts and Military Advances

In a display aimed at reinforcing his grip on power, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, highlighting both economic progress and military advances in Ukraine during his annual news conference.

Putin declared a projected economic growth of 4% despite inflation concerns and touted Russia's military's slow but steady gains in Ukraine. He also challenged Ukraine's Western allies by dismissing claims that NATO could intercept Russia's new hypersonic missile. The event, closely watched for insights on foreign policy, saw Putin signal readiness for peace talks with strict demands on Ukraine regarding NATO.

The conference also covered the recent killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, attributed to Ukraine, and the impact of the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad on Russian interests. Putin mentioned future discussions with Assad about missing American journalist Austin Tice and emphasized sustaining Russian ties with Syria's new governing forces.

