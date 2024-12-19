Left Menu

NDA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi After Parliament Scuffle

Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of physical assault and incitement during a Parliament scuffle. Allegations involve an altercation over a perceived insult to B R Ambedkar, leaving BJP members injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:33 IST
NDA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi After Parliament Scuffle
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo Courtesy:pib.gov.in) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a charged day at the Parliament, three NDA MPs, among them Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of involvement in a physical assault and incitement.

The MPs, joined by a member from TDP, approached Parliament Street Police Station to submit their grievance in writing. "We have filed a complaint against Mr. Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement," Thakur informed reporters outside the station.

The altercation, stemming from an altercation concerning an alleged insult to figure B R Ambedkar, resulted in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concerns, contacting the injured to check on their condition, as law enforcement investigates the submitted complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

