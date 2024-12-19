NDA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi After Parliament Scuffle

On a charged day at the Parliament, three NDA MPs, among them Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of involvement in a physical assault and incitement.

The MPs, joined by a member from TDP, approached Parliament Street Police Station to submit their grievance in writing. "We have filed a complaint against Mr. Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement," Thakur informed reporters outside the station.

The altercation, stemming from an altercation concerning an alleged insult to figure B R Ambedkar, resulted in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concerns, contacting the injured to check on their condition, as law enforcement investigates the submitted complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)