Romania's Political Turmoil: PSD Withdraws from Coalition Talks
Romania's Social Democrat Party (PSD) has withdrawn from government coalition talks, deepening the country's political crisis. The withdrawal follows a chaotic presidential election and parliamentary results that empowered far-right groups. The PSD aimed to form a coalition to isolate the far right but faced internal disagreements.
Romania faces a deepening political crisis as the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) withdraws from coalition talks, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday.
The move follows a contentious presidential election, annulled due to alleged Russian interference, which saw a far-right candidate unexpectedly win the first round.
Although PSD secured the most parliamentary seats in the December election, far-right parties made significant gains. Efforts to form a pro-European coalition stumbled over disagreements on reform and budgetary measures, while Fitch downgraded Romania's credit outlook to negative amid concerns over fiscal stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession
ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe
Potential Pentagon Shakeup: DeSantis as a Contender
Euphoria Returns in 2026 Amidst Cast Changes and Challenges
Political Turmoil Shakes European Markets Amidst Confidence Votes