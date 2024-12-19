Left Menu

Gehlot Condemns BJP MPs' Parliament Obstruction

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized BJP MPs for allegedly preventing opposition leaders from entering Parliament. Gehlot urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to investigate the matter promptly. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded an inquiry, claiming the incident was a diversionary tactic amid controversies involving the Home Minister.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused BJP MPs of obstructing opposition leaders from entering Parliament, calling the incident condemnable.

Gehlot urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate a swift investigation and take action against the accused MPs.

Amidst the allegations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the demand for an inquiry, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a diversion.

