Gehlot Condemns BJP MPs' Parliament Obstruction

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused BJP MPs of obstructing opposition leaders from entering Parliament, calling the incident condemnable.

Gehlot urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate a swift investigation and take action against the accused MPs.

Amidst the allegations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the demand for an inquiry, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a diversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)