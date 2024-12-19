Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Disdain for Constitution Amid Ambedkar Row

Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of disrespecting B R Ambedkar and the Constitution, demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav criticized the BJP's policies, alleging attempts to manipulate constitutional frameworks for authoritarian control, and highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers' plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucernevalley | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:10 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Disdain for Constitution Amid Ambedkar Row
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief of Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing criticism against BJP, accusing it of disregarding the legacy of B R Ambedkar and the values of the Constitution he helped draft.

The controversy erupted as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar sparked massive political unrest, drawing criticism from Congress and other opposition parties who demanded his dismissal.

Yadav emphasized that Shah's remarks were offensive to both Ambedkar and the Constitution and criticized BJP's alleged authoritarian tendencies and failure to address pressing issues like unemployment and poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024