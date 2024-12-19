Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Disdain for Constitution Amid Ambedkar Row
Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of disrespecting B R Ambedkar and the Constitution, demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav criticized the BJP's policies, alleging attempts to manipulate constitutional frameworks for authoritarian control, and highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers' plight.
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief of Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing criticism against BJP, accusing it of disregarding the legacy of B R Ambedkar and the values of the Constitution he helped draft.
The controversy erupted as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar sparked massive political unrest, drawing criticism from Congress and other opposition parties who demanded his dismissal.
Yadav emphasized that Shah's remarks were offensive to both Ambedkar and the Constitution and criticized BJP's alleged authoritarian tendencies and failure to address pressing issues like unemployment and poverty.
