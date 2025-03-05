Tunisia's Trial Turmoil: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Accusations of Authoritarianism
The trial of opposition figures in Tunisia, accused of conspiring against the state, was postponed. Rights groups allege it reveals President Saied's authoritarian control over the judiciary. Opposition leaders claim the case is fabricated to stifle dissent and unite against democratic setbacks. Key political figures face prosecution.
The trial concerning leading opposition figures in Tunisia, accused of plotting against the state, has been postponed to April 11. The decision was made by the presiding judge, who also rejected bail for those detained. The Tunisian opposition maintains these accusations are baseless and indicative of President Kais Saied's authoritarian government.
Human rights organizations argue that this trial demonstrates Saied's complete dominance over the judiciary, following his dissolution of parliament in 2021 and subsequent rule by decree. The case involves 40 individuals, including prominent politicians, businessmen, and journalists, with over 20 having fled the country.
Among those arrested in 2023 are notable politicians and key figures like Nadia Akacha and Kamel Guizani, who are currently abroad. Protests continued outside the courthouse, as families of the accused held pictures of their loved ones. The opposition accuses Saied of a coup and fabricating charges to suppress resistance and establish authoritarian rule.
