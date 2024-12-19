Congress Files Complaint Against BJP: Kharge Allegedly Assaulted

The Congress raised allegations against BJP leaders for reportedly assaulting Mallikarjun Kharge, its chief, during a protest at the Parliament premises. A complaint was lodged seeking an FIR under sections related to 'assault, grievous hurt, and battery.'

As the Congress leaders, including prominent MPs like Digvijaya Singh and Mukul Wasnik, arrived at the Parliament Street Police Station to file their complaint, BJP leaders were present at the DCP's office. The Congress alleged that Kharge, an eighty-four-year-old Dalit leader, was misbehaved with by BJP members.

According to the filed complaint, the incident unfolded during a peaceful protest against remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite disruption attempts, opposition MPs including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others refused to back down. The Congress urged the police to review video evidence and identify the alleged culprits for using 'criminal force' against Kharge.

