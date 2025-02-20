Left Menu

Australia Stands Firm on Supporting Ukraine Amid Controversial Comments

Australia reaffirms its support for Ukraine, challenging controversial remarks made by Donald Trump. The country's Defense Minister insists the conflict should be resolved on Ukraine's terms, condemning Russia as the aggressor. Criticism from Australia's opposition highlights the importance of global democratic values in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:35 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Australia has asserted its unwavering support for Ukraine, countering controversial remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Defense Minister Richard Marles emphasized that the ongoing conflict, initiated by Russian aggression, must be resolved on Kyiv's terms.

The Defense Minister underscored the significance of upholding a global rules-based order, opposing any peace agreement that falls short of Ukraine's conditions. This stance aligns with Australia's commitment to democratic values worldwide.

Australia's opposition leader, Peter Dutton, echoed the government's position, criticizing Trump's views as misguided. Dutton stressed that Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine's fight for democracy and sovereignty, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dictator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

