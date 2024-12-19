Left Menu

YSR Congress Mobilizes Against TDP: A Call for Public Protest

YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged his party to channel dissatisfaction with the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh into organized protests. Highlighting government shortcomings, Reddy outlined a strategy for public engagement focusing on electricity tariffs and education funding, aiming to amplify citizens' voices and challenge current policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:32 IST
YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for his party to channel growing discontent with Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government into organized protests.

At his Tadepalli residence, Reddy described public dissatisfaction as unprecedented and urged his party to highlight government failures.

Reddy outlined protest strategies against electricity price hikes and delays in education funding, emphasizing grassroots involvement to amplify citizens' voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

