YSR Congress Mobilizes Against TDP: A Call for Public Protest

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:32 IST
YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for his party to channel growing discontent with Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government into organized protests.
At his Tadepalli residence, Reddy described public dissatisfaction as unprecedented and urged his party to highlight government failures.
Reddy outlined protest strategies against electricity price hikes and delays in education funding, emphasizing grassroots involvement to amplify citizens' voices.
