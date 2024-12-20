Surge in U.S. Deportations Under Biden Hits Highest Level Since 2014

U.S. deportations of immigrants surged to their highest level since 2014, with a total of 271,000 individuals expelled in fiscal year 2024, according to a U.S. government report issued on Thursday. This increase is part of President Joe Biden's effort to combat illegal immigration.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported deporting immigrants to 192 countries, marking the highest tally since Biden took office in 2021. This record surpasses any year during President Donald Trump's first term, despite Biden's initial pledge to reverse Trump's restrictive immigration policies.

While deportations increased, the number of ICE arrests of immigrants within the U.S. fell by 33% due to a reallocation of officers to bolster border security. As Trump prepares to re-enter office, his administration plans an intensified deportation initiative across federal agencies.

