Left Menu

Surge in U.S. Deportations Under Biden Hits Highest Level Since 2014

U.S. deportations of immigrants rose to the highest level since 2014, according to a U.S. government report. ICE deported 271,000 immigrants in fiscal year 2024. Despite pledging to reverse Trump's policies, Biden increased deportations amid high illegal immigration. Trump plans to enhance deportation efforts in his upcoming administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:18 IST
Surge in U.S. Deportations Under Biden Hits Highest Level Since 2014
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. deportations of immigrants surged to their highest level since 2014, with a total of 271,000 individuals expelled in fiscal year 2024, according to a U.S. government report issued on Thursday. This increase is part of President Joe Biden's effort to combat illegal immigration.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported deporting immigrants to 192 countries, marking the highest tally since Biden took office in 2021. This record surpasses any year during President Donald Trump's first term, despite Biden's initial pledge to reverse Trump's restrictive immigration policies.

While deportations increased, the number of ICE arrests of immigrants within the U.S. fell by 33% due to a reallocation of officers to bolster border security. As Trump prepares to re-enter office, his administration plans an intensified deportation initiative across federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024