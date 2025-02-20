Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Ending Federal Benefits

President Trump has signed an order to terminate federal benefits for illegal immigrants, intensifying his crackdown on immigration. While clarifying which benefits are targeted remains uncertain, the directive aims to halt taxpayer funding misuse meant for illegal aliens, linking it to policy discrepancies under the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has intensified his immigration crackdown by signing an executive order aimed at ending federal benefits for illegal immigrants. The White House announced the order on Wednesday, seeking to terminate all taxpayer-funded benefits for those in the country without documentation. However, the specifics of which benefits could be impacted remain unclear.

The executive order points to the 1996 welfare law, which restricts public benefits for undocumented immigrants, asserting that these safeguards have been undermined in recent years. The move also targets former President Joe Biden's extensive use of parole authority, enabling hundreds of thousands of immigrants to temporarily reside in the country. Trump's directive calls for a review of federal spending on benefits for illegal immigrants and aims to prevent state and local governments from utilizing federal funds in support of sanctuary policies.

This order follows a series of executive actions taken by Trump during his presidency, including ending birthright citizenship and imposing stricter asylum regulations at the southern border. While the birthright citizenship policy faces legal obstacles, Trump's administration continues to implement its hardline approach to immigration policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

