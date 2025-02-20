Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Ending Federal Benefits

President Donald Trump has intensified his immigration crackdown by signing an executive order aimed at ending federal benefits for illegal immigrants. The White House announced the order on Wednesday, seeking to terminate all taxpayer-funded benefits for those in the country without documentation. However, the specifics of which benefits could be impacted remain unclear.

The executive order points to the 1996 welfare law, which restricts public benefits for undocumented immigrants, asserting that these safeguards have been undermined in recent years. The move also targets former President Joe Biden's extensive use of parole authority, enabling hundreds of thousands of immigrants to temporarily reside in the country. Trump's directive calls for a review of federal spending on benefits for illegal immigrants and aims to prevent state and local governments from utilizing federal funds in support of sanctuary policies.

This order follows a series of executive actions taken by Trump during his presidency, including ending birthright citizenship and imposing stricter asylum regulations at the southern border. While the birthright citizenship policy faces legal obstacles, Trump's administration continues to implement its hardline approach to immigration policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)