Trump's Immigration Crackdown: A New Era at the U.S. Border

The Trump administration has launched an ambitious immigration crackdown since January 20, seeking to curtail illegal entries at the U.S.-Mexico border and boost deportations. Through a series of executive orders, the administration has tightened asylum regulations and deployed military forces to bolster border security.

President Trump's policies are focused on reducing migrant arrests, with February marking the lowest monthly arrest rate on record since 2000. To reinforce this effort, the Pentagon plans to increase troop deployments while the Senate has approved an $85 billion annual budget increase for immigration and defense priorities.

Despite initial pledges, deportation numbers have yet to match those under the previous administration, although Trump's team has expanded measures to expedite the removal of undocumented immigrants. Concerns over humanitarian treatment have arisen as migrants are detained and deported, with legal challenges emerging.

