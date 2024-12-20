US News Roundup: Strikes, Shutdowns, and Surges

Republicans in Congress are moving forward with a vote on a spending package aimed at preventing a government shutdown while dealing with the implications of a previous decision influenced by President-elect Donald Trump. The outcome remains uncertain as it heads to the House of Representatives for a vote.

In fiscal year 2024, U.S. deportations of immigrants reached their highest levels since 2014, surpassing numbers from the Trump era. This increase is part of President Joe Biden's broader initiative to curb illegal immigration, as reported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Amazon workers are staging a significant strike at seven facilities across the United States amid the busy holiday season. The walkout, referred to as the largest-ever strike against Amazon, highlights growing worker unrest over the company's treatment of employees, with major involvement from Teamsters officials.

