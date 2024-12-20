Mike Johnson's Tumultuous Speaker Tenure Amid GOP's Federal Drama

Mike Johnson's grip on the U.S. House Speaker role has been shaky from the start, marked by internal GOP clashes and his handling of significant spending measures.

The Louisiana Republican assumed the speakership in October 2023 following a tumultuous period during which Kevin McCarthy was ousted, and potential successors failed to secure enough support. Johnson's moderate approach drew criticism from party conservatives, including President-elect Trump.

Amid a government funding crisis and narrow majority, Johnson's leadership will soon be tested again as he stands for re-election. Navigating distinct Republican factions and preparing for a new Congress will be critical to his political survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)