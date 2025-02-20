Senate Republicans Push Forward with Immigration, Energy, and Defense Bill

In a bold move on Thursday, U.S. Senate Republicans prepared to advance a bill embodying President Donald Trump's key priorities in immigration, energy, and defense. This action comes despite Trump's encouragement to redirect efforts toward a House of Representatives bill, which also proposes extensive tax cuts.

Senate Republicans, determined to secure an early legislative win, are pushing forward with their plan amidst a narrow majority in the House. Republicans fear that addressing immigration first might jeopardize the $4.5 trillion tax cut extension. They are prepared for an overnight session, navigating through Democratic resistance.

The Senate's $340 billion fiscal resolution seeks to enhance border security, immigration control, and military funding, while neglecting immediate tax cut extensions. Meanwhile, critics argue that these moves favor the wealthy at the expense of American families, vowing to fight the measure tooth and nail.

