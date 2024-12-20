Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Moves Forward with Simultaneous Elections Proposal

The Rajya Sabha nominated 12 members to a joint parliamentary committee assigned to review bills for simultaneous elections. This follows a Lok Sabha resolution supporting the same, with figures from multiple parties included. Aiming for unified national elections, the proposal requires constitutional amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:10 IST
Rajya Sabha Moves Forward with Simultaneous Elections Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha made a decisive move on Friday by nominating 12 members to a joint parliamentary committee tasked with examining two proposed bills on simultaneous elections.

Following an initial morning adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to propose the motion for selecting the Rajya Sabha members for this significant panel.

The initiative follows a Lok Sabha resolution to have 27 members contribute, underscoring the cross-party support for the controversial 'one nation, one election' concept that aims to streamline future elections by altering existing regulations, including a constitutional amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024