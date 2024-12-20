Rajya Sabha Moves Forward with Simultaneous Elections Proposal
The Rajya Sabha nominated 12 members to a joint parliamentary committee assigned to review bills for simultaneous elections. This follows a Lok Sabha resolution supporting the same, with figures from multiple parties included. Aiming for unified national elections, the proposal requires constitutional amendments.
The Rajya Sabha made a decisive move on Friday by nominating 12 members to a joint parliamentary committee tasked with examining two proposed bills on simultaneous elections.
Following an initial morning adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to propose the motion for selecting the Rajya Sabha members for this significant panel.
The initiative follows a Lok Sabha resolution to have 27 members contribute, underscoring the cross-party support for the controversial 'one nation, one election' concept that aims to streamline future elections by altering existing regulations, including a constitutional amendment.
