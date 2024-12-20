Political Tempest: Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Derogatory Remark in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned BJP MLC C T Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The incident took place in the Legislative Council, sparking protests and Ravi's subsequent arrest. The BJP has denied allegations, but a case has been registered against Ravi.
- Country:
- India
The political atmosphere in Karnataka turned volatile as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized BJP MLC C T Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. This incident reportedly occurred during a heated exchange in the Legislative Council, prompting the House's temporary adjournment.
Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP's stance on the matter and challenged the party to address whether they endorse derogatory remarks against women. The incident led to Ravi's arrest on allegations under sections regarding sexual harassment and insult to a woman's modesty, based on Hebbalkar's complaint.
Despite Ravi's denial and his accusations of human rights violations by the police, the controversy persists. Siddaramaiah maintained that Ravi's transfer from Belagavi to Khanapur was for his safety, deflecting allegations of political persecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Strategic Move: Ram Shinde's Bid for Maharashtra Legislative Council Chair
BJP legislator Ram Shinde elected unopposed as chairperson of Maharashtra legislative council.
Ram Shinde Elected Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson
Maharashtra Legislative Council Walkout Sparks Debate on Amit Shah's Remarks
Maharashtra Legislative Council Prepares for New Chairperson Election