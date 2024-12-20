Political Tempest: Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Derogatory Remark in Karnataka

The political atmosphere in Karnataka turned volatile as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized BJP MLC C T Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. This incident reportedly occurred during a heated exchange in the Legislative Council, prompting the House's temporary adjournment.

Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP's stance on the matter and challenged the party to address whether they endorse derogatory remarks against women. The incident led to Ravi's arrest on allegations under sections regarding sexual harassment and insult to a woman's modesty, based on Hebbalkar's complaint.

Despite Ravi's denial and his accusations of human rights violations by the police, the controversy persists. Siddaramaiah maintained that Ravi's transfer from Belagavi to Khanapur was for his safety, deflecting allegations of political persecution.

