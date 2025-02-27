Left Menu

High Stakes in Telangana Legislative Council Polls: Teachers and Graduates Cast Votes

The Telangana Legislative Council elections in three constituencies concluded with a high voter turnout. The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency recorded the highest polling percentage. The BJP and Congress are the main participants, with BJP leaders vigorously campaigning. Votes are set to be counted on March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:59 IST
High Stakes in Telangana Legislative Council Polls: Teachers and Graduates Cast Votes
Polling across three constituencies in the Telangana Legislative Council elections was completed smoothly on Thursday, witnessing an enthusiastic voter turnout.

The highest polling percentage was recorded in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency with an impressive 93.55%, according to the Chief Electoral Officer's office. The voter turnout in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency reached 83.24% while the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency saw a 63.09% turnout, with possibilities of a slight increase.

Votes will be counted on March 3, following a preferential voting method conducted between 8 AM and 4 PM. Among the 56 candidates vying for the Graduates' constituency, BJP is competing in all seats. Congress is focusing on the Graduates' seat, leaving the BRS out of the run. BJP leaders, including G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, were heavily involved in the campaign, addressing issues concerning teachers and unemployed youth.

