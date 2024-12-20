EU Greenlights Nvidia's $700 Million Run:ai Acquisition
The European Commission has given unconditional approval for Nvidia's $700 million acquisition of Run:ai after a probe determined the takeover would not harm market competition in the GPU sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission announced on Friday its unconditional approval of Nvidia's $700 million acquisition of Run:ai.
The EU launched a probe into the deal to assess Nvidia's expanding influence over the market for GPUs, chips essential for processing and dividing computer tasks.
The investigation concluded that the acquisition does not raise competitive concerns, thereby permitting the transaction without constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nvidia
- Run:ai
- European Commission
- GPU
- acquisition
- competition
- EU approval
- technology
- business
- market
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish Competition Board Ends Meta Investigation
Govt Launches Review to Strengthen Competition Laws and Combat Monopolies
Ipsos Withdraws from Kantar Media Acquisition Talks
A B Cotspin India Targets 8% Turnover Increase with Strategic Acquisitions
Moody's Elevates OYO's Rating Amid Strategic Acquisitions and Debt Overhaul