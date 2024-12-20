Left Menu

EU Greenlights Nvidia's $700 Million Run:ai Acquisition

The European Commission has given unconditional approval for Nvidia's $700 million acquisition of Run:ai after a probe determined the takeover would not harm market competition in the GPU sector.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:15 IST
The European Commission announced on Friday its unconditional approval of Nvidia's $700 million acquisition of Run:ai.

The EU launched a probe into the deal to assess Nvidia's expanding influence over the market for GPUs, chips essential for processing and dividing computer tasks.

The investigation concluded that the acquisition does not raise competitive concerns, thereby permitting the transaction without constraints.

