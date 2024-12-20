Elon Musk's Controversial Endorsement of Germany's AfD Party

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and soon-to-be adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has made headlines by stepping into Germany's political arena through a bold endorsement. On Friday, Musk described the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as the country's saviour, amid a turbulent election campaign. Despite the AfD polling in second place, Germany's centrist parties have vowed to avoid any collaboration with the party at the national level.

Germany is gearing up for elections on February 23, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left coalition government. In a post on his social media platform X, Musk asserted that "only the AfD can save Germany." His comment continues a pattern of support for anti-immigration parties across Europe. The German government acknowledged Musk's statement but refrained from discussing it further during a press conference.

Musk also amplified messages from right-wing influencers, raising eyebrows with his online endorsement of the AfD. His previous critiques of Germany's immigration policies and calls for the dismissal of Italian judges over immigration laws have built a narrative of populist support. Notably, Musk was recently seen meeting with Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, in Florida, hinting at potential financial backing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)