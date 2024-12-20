Left Menu

Trump's Shutdown Standoff: High Stakes for Congress

President-elect Donald Trump demands a debt ceiling increase, risking a government shutdown. Tensions rise as Trump rejects Speaker Mike Johnson's plans. The shutdown looms, affecting millions. Senate Democrats push for a bipartisan deal. Trump's influence and looming administration complicate negotiations amid economic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:43 IST
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has taken a hard stance on the debt ceiling, intensifying the risk of a government shutdown as negotiations continue in Congress. With only hours left before the midnight deadline, Trump has made it clear that any deal must include an increase in the debt ceiling.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing immense pressure to prevent a shutdown, working closely with the House Freedom Caucus to forge a plan. Despite efforts to appease both parties, Johnson's proposed bipartisan compromise was met with staunch opposition from Trump and his supporters, highlighting the challenges ahead.

As the threat of a federal shutdown looms, affecting millions of Americans and the economy, Senate Democrats strive to revive the original bipartisan agreement. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasizes the urgency of maintaining government operations, while the political stakes for Johnson and others remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

