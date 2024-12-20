Left Menu

Trudeau's Leadership on the Edge: Singh's Motion to Trigger Election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a potential end to his tenure as New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh announces a formal motion of no-confidence, citing Trudeau's alignment with big business and voter dissatisfaction. If passed, it would lead to an election potentially favoring the opposition Conservatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:02 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under threat of losing his grip on power after New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh declared plans to push a motion of no-confidence early next year. This move, expected to challenge the minority Liberal government, could trigger an election upon ratification when the House of Commons reconvenes on January 27.

Polls suggest the Trudeau administration is struggling with voter fatigue and dissatisfaction, exacerbated by economic issues such as high prices and a housing crisis. Singh's criticism highlights Trudeau's alleged favoritism towards big business, aiming to appeal to center-left voters frustrated with current policies.

In alliance with the Bloc Quebecois and amid pressure from the Conservatives, Singh's actions could dismantle Trudeau's nine-year tenure as Prime Minister, especially after the recent resignation of his finance minister and looming U.S. trade tensions under President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

