Global Headlines: Key Events Shaping the World

In a significant legal decision, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was acquitted of migrant kidnapping charges after a three-year trial. The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident where Salvini blocked over 100 migrants aboard a boat at sea as part of anti-immigration policies.

Meanwhile, top U.S. diplomats engaged in productive talks with Syria's de-facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. This meeting marks a pivotal moment in Syria's political transition following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

In the U.S., bipartisan senators introduced legislation targeting Turkey with potential sanctions due to its military activities in northern Syria. This legislative move aims to encourage diplomatic resolutions and establish a ceasefire between conflicting parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)