Call for Compassion: Assam Congress Seeks Support for Grieving Widow
Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to offer a government job to the widow of a deceased party leader, Mridul Islam. Islam died during a protest, leading to allegations of police misconduct. Borah emphasizes the tragic loss and seeks compassionate support.
- Country:
- India
The call for compassion rings loud as Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah appeals to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to extend a government job to the widow of Mridul Islam, a party leader who perished amid protest activities on Wednesday.
The 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' protest saw tensions escalate as police deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators, resulting in numerous injuries among Congress participants and journalists. Islam's death, alleged to be a consequence of 'police high-handedness', has sparked a demand for accountability.
Borah's heartfelt request underscores the tragedy of Islam's demise, advocating for the provision of employment on compassionate grounds to the bereaved widow, Hamida Parbin, in alignment with her qualifications, in the Kamrup (rural) district.
(With inputs from agencies.)