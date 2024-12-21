Call for Compassion: Assam Congress Seeks Support for Grieving Widow

The call for compassion rings loud as Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah appeals to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to extend a government job to the widow of Mridul Islam, a party leader who perished amid protest activities on Wednesday.

The 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' protest saw tensions escalate as police deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators, resulting in numerous injuries among Congress participants and journalists. Islam's death, alleged to be a consequence of 'police high-handedness', has sparked a demand for accountability.

Borah's heartfelt request underscores the tragedy of Islam's demise, advocating for the provision of employment on compassionate grounds to the bereaved widow, Hamida Parbin, in alignment with her qualifications, in the Kamrup (rural) district.

(With inputs from agencies.)