Jammu and Kashmir Faces Over 32,000 Government Job Vacancies Challenge

In a concerning revelation, over 32,000 government positions remain unfilled in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Tuesday. Among the numerous vacancies, the health and medical education department reports the highest number, totaling 7,851 unoccupied roles.

The JK Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have been assigned to address 3,727 of these vacancies since the formation of the government in October last year, Abdullah informed the Assembly. The vacancies include 2,503 gazetted, 19,214 non-gazetted, and 10,757 multi-tasking staff positions.

Additionally, the state has amassed over Rs 14 crore in application fees from aspiring candidates since October, but there is currently no intention to make job applications free. Specific departments, such as the Department of Disaster Management, are exceptions, with no current vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)