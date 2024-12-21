Political Tensions Rise Amid Mumbai Civic Polls

Amidst the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's suggestion that the party might independently contest the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil expressed intentions to seek clarification from Raut. Patil said, "I have been told that Raut hinted at the possibility rather than confirming it."

Patil also voiced concerns regarding the delayed portfolio allocations in Maharashtra's Cabinet under the Mahayuti government. He expressed hope for swift resolutions, while indicating that questions remained unanswered during recent assembly sessions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray criticized the government's delay, labeling it a "joke." He pointed out that while ministers have received perks like bungalows and cars, responsibilities remain unassigned. Thackeray remarked on the lack of service from those in power.

Simultaneously, Raut questioned the delay by the Mahayuti government, emphasizing accountability issues. He highlighted the lack of portfolio assignments despite holding a majority, raising concerns over law and order management.

The recent Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a sweeping victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and NCP also made significant gains, capturing 57 and 41 seats respectively.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spearheaded by the Ajit Pawar faction.

