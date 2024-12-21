Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Investigating a Deadly Attack

German authorities are probing a deadly car-ramming attack that claimed five lives and injured 200 at the Magdeburg Christmas market. A Saudi man, suspected of being the driver, was taken into custody on Friday evening following the tragic event.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who has lived in Germany for nearly two decades, was known for his anti-Islam rhetoric and connections to far-right factions. Though the suspect's motive remains undetermined, German media has linked him to comments supporting the Alternative for Germany and opposing Saudi refugees.

This attack has intensified national discussions on security and migration, subjects dominating Germany as it approaches elections. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser acknowledged the suspect's history of Islamophobia, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute to the victims, condemning the act's brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)