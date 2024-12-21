Left Menu

BJP's Dual Stance Exposed in Parliament: Tamil Nadu CM Criticizes Party's Actions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP for its contradictory actions during the recent Parliament session. While celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, the BJP allegedly disrespected its architect, B R Ambedkar. Stalin praised DMK MPs for effectively voicing state rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:35 IST
The recent Parliament session has unveiled the controversial dual role of the ruling BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted.

During the session, the BJP commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, yet simultaneously defamed B R Ambedkar, the Constitution's architect, Stalin criticized.

Stalin lauded DMK MPs for their commendable performance in championing state rights, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on pivotal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

