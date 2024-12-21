BJP's Dual Stance Exposed in Parliament: Tamil Nadu CM Criticizes Party's Actions
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP for its contradictory actions during the recent Parliament session. While celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, the BJP allegedly disrespected its architect, B R Ambedkar. Stalin praised DMK MPs for effectively voicing state rights issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The recent Parliament session has unveiled the controversial dual role of the ruling BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted.
During the session, the BJP commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, yet simultaneously defamed B R Ambedkar, the Constitution's architect, Stalin criticized.
Stalin lauded DMK MPs for their commendable performance in championing state rights, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on pivotal issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Ambedkar
- M K Stalin
- DMK
- Parliament
- Constitution
- India
- Tamil Nadu
- democracy
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
India-US Defense Ties: A Bipartisan Beacon
India's Economic Boom: Unveiling the $55 Trillion Vision
Rohit Sharma Returns to Lead India in Crucial Adelaide Test
India's Water Revolution: Groundbreaking Rainwater Harvesting Initiative Launched