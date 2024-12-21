BJP's Dual Stance Exposed in Parliament: Tamil Nadu CM Criticizes Party's Actions

The recent Parliament session has unveiled the controversial dual role of the ruling BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted.

During the session, the BJP commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, yet simultaneously defamed B R Ambedkar, the Constitution's architect, Stalin criticized.

Stalin lauded DMK MPs for their commendable performance in championing state rights, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on pivotal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)