Legacy in Ruins: The Fall of the Assad Dynasty

The once-sacred mausoleum of former Syrian President Hafez Assad now stands desecrated, bearing the graffiti 'Damn your soul, Hafez'. The tomb was torched after a rapid offensive toppled his son, Bashar Assad, ending the Assad family's long-standing rule.

Qardaha, the Assads' hometown, has opened its gates to the public, revealing stark contrasts between the luxury enjoyed by the family and the hardships faced by its Alawite residents. Many locals, previously reliant on military enlistment for income due to limited opportunities, now express disdain for the former regime.

In the wake of the regime's collapse, calls for either widespread reconciliation or comprehensive accountability are growing, as new leadership seeks a path forward for a fractured nation. Economic hardships, missing soldiers, and a need for reconciliation dominate discussions among residents.

