Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that audio and video evidence indicates BJP MLC C T Ravi used offensive language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council. The incident, witnessed by several MLCs, is being investigated as a criminal offense. Ravi was arrested and subsequently granted bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:35 IST
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene is in turmoil following accusations against BJP MLC C T Ravi, who allegedly used abusive language directed at Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the Legislative Council floor. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, both audio and video evidence of the incident exist, prompting an investigation.

Several MLCs reportedly witnessed the December 19 incident during the concluding day of the winter session in Belagavi. Siddaramaiah has condemned the actions of the senior BJP leader, describing them as 'highly condemnable.'

In response to the reports and subsequent outcry, CT Ravi was arrested but later granted bail by the court. The situation has escalated political tensions in the state and highlights the delicate discourse within the Legislative Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024