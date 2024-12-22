Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that audio and video evidence indicates BJP MLC C T Ravi used offensive language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council. The incident, witnessed by several MLCs, is being investigated as a criminal offense. Ravi was arrested and subsequently granted bail.
Karnataka's political scene is in turmoil following accusations against BJP MLC C T Ravi, who allegedly used abusive language directed at Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the Legislative Council floor. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, both audio and video evidence of the incident exist, prompting an investigation.
Several MLCs reportedly witnessed the December 19 incident during the concluding day of the winter session in Belagavi. Siddaramaiah has condemned the actions of the senior BJP leader, describing them as 'highly condemnable.'
In response to the reports and subsequent outcry, CT Ravi was arrested but later granted bail by the court. The situation has escalated political tensions in the state and highlights the delicate discourse within the Legislative Council.
