Rahul Gandhi Summoned Over Electoral Remarks: A Legal Battle Unfolds

A court has issued a summons to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to appear on January 7 following his comments on the Economic Survey during the Lok Sabha elections.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar issued a notice to Gandhi in response to a petition by Pankaj Pathak, Mandal president of the All India Hindu Mahasangh.

The petition alleges that Gandhi provoked weaker sections of society to gain political advantage, leading to accusations of inciting class hatred.

