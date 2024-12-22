Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Summoned Over Electoral Remarks: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, has been summoned by a court to appear on January 7 over remarks he made during the Lok Sabha polls about the Economic Survey. The summons follows a petition by Pankaj Pathak, claiming Gandhi's comments incited class hatred for political advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:40 IST
A court has issued a summons to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to appear on January 7 following his comments on the Economic Survey during the Lok Sabha elections.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar issued a notice to Gandhi in response to a petition by Pankaj Pathak, Mandal president of the All India Hindu Mahasangh.

The petition alleges that Gandhi provoked weaker sections of society to gain political advantage, leading to accusations of inciting class hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

