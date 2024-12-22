AAP's Dominance in Patiala; Struggles in Ludhiana and Jalandhar
In the recent Punjab municipal elections, AAP won in Patiala but couldn't secure a majority in Ludhiana and Jalandhar. The Congress emerged strong in Amritsar and Phagwara. Despite setbacks in key cities, AAP's victory was marked by a high voter turnout and significant ward success.
AAP's stronghold remained firm in Patiala as the ruling party swept the municipal election results, winning 43 out of 53 wards.
However, the party encountered challenges in Ludhiana and Jalandhar municipal corporations, falling short of a majority despite winning substantial wards in both cities.
While Congress emerged as the largest party in Amritsar and Phagwara, AAP celebrated a voter turnout of over 65% in these urban local body elections.
