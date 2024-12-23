Left Menu

Renaming the Majestic Peak: Mount McKinley's Legacy and Denali's Resurgence

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to rename Alaska's Denali, its tallest mountain, back to Mount McKinley, after the 25th U.S. president. This follows the 2015 decision by President Obama to honor Alaska's historical naming. The mountain had minimal connections to McKinley, aside from its 1896 renaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 00:49 IST
In a move set to reignite debate, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced intentions to rename Denali, Alaska's tallest mountain, in honor of the late President William McKinley. The mountain was originally named Mount McKinley in 1896, recognizing a major political figure of that era.

The 2015 decision by President Barack Obama to officially name the mountain Denali honored the site's indigenous roots and marked the end of a prolonged naming dispute. This decision drew praise from Alaskan natives and supporters who had long claimed Denali, which means 'the High One,' as its rightful name.

Despite the historical lack of connection between President McKinley and the Alaskan peak, Trump insists that reverting to Mount McKinley recognizes contributions made by the assassinated president, highlighting his track record during the Spanish-American War and his promotion of U.S. industry through protective tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

