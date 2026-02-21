Calm Skies: Routine Interception of Russian Jets Near Alaska

Military jets were dispatched to intercept five Russian aircraft flying near Alaska. The activity was not seen as provocative by military officials, who emphasized the routine nature of such encounters.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracked two Russian Tu-95 bombers, two Su-35 fighters, and one A-50 aircraft operating near the Bering Strait. In response, NORAD launched two F-16s, two F-35s, an E-3, and four KC-135 tankers to intercept and escort the Russian aircraft.

The Russian planes remained in international airspace and did not cross into U.S. or Canadian territory. NORAD authorities highlighted that similar incidents are common and do not pose any immediate threat. The Alaska operations were coordinated from its base in Anchorage.

