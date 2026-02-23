Earthquake Jolts Alaska: A Seismic Wake-Up Call
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near Alaska, reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake originated at a depth of 14 km, without triggering a tsunami warning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:28 IST
On Monday, a significant seismic event rattled Alaska as a magnitude 6.3 earthquake unfolded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This geological disturbance was detected at a depth of 14 kilometers (8.7 miles).
Despite its considerable strength, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no immediate risk of a tsunami being generated by the quake.
Residents and authorities are on alert but breathing a sigh of relief as the absence of a tsunami warning indicates a reduced potential for any immediate widespread devastation.
