Akhilesh Yadav Defends Controversial Remark Amid Historic Discovery

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav defended MLA Suresh Yadav's controversial statement labeling BJP as a 'Hindu terrorist organisation'. Simultaneously, archaeological discoveries in Sambhal, including a historic stepwell, have emerged, drawing significant interest. Authorities continue exploring the site, indicating more revelations ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:19 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political statement, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has thrown his support behind Suresh Yadav, a party MLA, who labeled the BJP as a 'Hindu terrorist organisation'. Akhilesh Yadav articulated his stance to reporters, emphasizing that entities spreading hatred and partaking in unlawful activities deserve such labels.

Yadav further commented on the ongoing excavation work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the Sambhal district, expressing skepticism towards the BJP's efforts. He quipped that persistent digging might ultimately lead to the unearthing of the current government itself.

Recent discoveries in Sambhal, made by the ASI team, have unveiled a historic stepwell in the Chandausi area, believed to be over 150 years old. Built during the era of Bilari's king's grandfather, the stepwell spans about 400 square meters with marble and brick architecture. The site has piqued interest for further examinations, potentially unearthing more historical insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

