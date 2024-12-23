Rajasthan BJP Chief Accuses Congress of Misleading Public on Ambedkar
BJP's Rajasthan chief, Madan Rathore, criticized opposition parties, particularly Congress, for misleading the public regarding Ambedkar and the Constitution. He praised BJP's initiatives in honoring Ambedkar, while condemning Congress for politicizing his legacy. Rathore highlighted upcoming events like Good Governance Day and Veer Bal Diwas.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Rajasthan chief, Madan Rathore, has launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of confusing the public about B.R. Ambedkar and the foundational principles of the Constitution. According to Rathore, it is the Congress that has consistently disrespected Ambedkar's legacy.
He insisted that the BJP has truly honored Ambedkar by developing key sites associated with his memory and committing to his ideals. Meanwhile, the Congress plans to hold an 'Ambedkar Samman March' in protest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks.
Rathore further condemned opposition lawmakers for their conduct during recent confrontations in Parliament. He also mentioned upcoming observances including Good Governance Day and Veer Bal Diwas, emphasizing the BJP's focus on public welfare under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
