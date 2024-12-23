Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Kerala Political Leaders Battle Over Communal Allegations

Kerala's Opposition Leader, V D Satheesan, accused CPI(M) leader A Vijayaraghavan of making communal remarks with the Chief Minister's knowledge. Satheesan claims CPI(M) aligns with the Sangh Parivar's agenda, causing communal tensions. The controversy has sparked a political storm, challenging CPI(M)'s historical stance.

Updated: 23-12-2024 19:41 IST
V D Satheesan
In a fierce political clash, Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, has accused A Vijayaraghavan, a prominent CPI(M) leader, of making communal remarks with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Satheesan criticized Vijayaraghavan for allegedly linking the electoral success of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad with extremist groups, a claim Satheesan fiercely dismissed as an insult to the constituency's voters.

The accusations have heightened tensions in Kerala, with Satheesan alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is inching closer to the agenda of the Sangh Parivar, notorious for creating communal divisions. In response to the remarks, several CPI(M) leaders have publicly supported Vijayaraghavan, suggesting an evolution in the party's agenda post-parliamentary elections. Satheesan contends that this shift reveals CPI(M)'s attempt to please dominant communal forces, further criticizing the Chief Minister's alleged complicity.

CPI(M) leaders, however, have defended Vijayaraghavan, asserting his remarks align with the party's long-standing policy of opposing communalism, whether majority or minority. They have also turned the tables on Congress, accusing it of forming alliances with communal outfits for electoral benefits. The ongoing dispute poses a significant challenge to Kerala's political landscape, testing the integrity and historical positions of its dominant parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

