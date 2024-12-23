Left Menu

Strategic Ties: India's Diplomatic Overture to the US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the US, marking India's first high-level engagement after Donald Trump's re-election. The visit aims to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues and will include meetings with counterparts and chairing a conference of Indian Consul Generals in the US.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is embarking on a pivotal six-day visit to the US amid the backdrop of Donald Trump's recent presidential election victory. This visit represents the first high-level interaction from India under the emerging political landscape in Washington.

In Washington, Jaishankar is scheduled to engage with key officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of his agenda to address crucial bilateral, regional, and global issues. Additionally, Jaishankar will chair a significant conference involving the Consul Generals of India stationed across the US.

This visit arrives at a transitional moment, serving as the final major diplomatic exchange between New Delhi and the outgoing Biden administration. Jaishankar's engagement underscores India's strategic intent to maintain and potentially deepen diplomatic ties with the US amid changing political and geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

