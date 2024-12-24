Trump's Bold Moves: Panama Canal and Greenland Ownership

Donald Trump has issued surprising threats to reclaim control over the Panama Canal and suggested that the U.S. should own Greenland, marking a new and aggressive approach to foreign policy. As his presidency approaches, Trump's aides are preparing him for significant foreign policy challenges, though his focus remains on contentious stances against U.S. allies like Panama and Denmark, the latter controlling Greenland as an overseas territory.

Trump's rhetoric underscores his 'America First' agenda, which prioritizes American interests without considering the potential fallout for traditional allies. Advocates argue this method as a refreshingly direct representation of U.S. priorities. Trump believes reasserting control over the Panama Canal is crucial due to excessive shipping fees, which Panama vehemently denies, and possible Chinese influence over the strategic waterway.

The former President's stance risks alienating allies and pushing them towards major powers such as China and Russia. Despite criticism, Trump's former advisers highlight the strategic motivations behind these audacious claims, signaling his intention to negotiate aggressively, even with geographically close allies like Canada and Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)