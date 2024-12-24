Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Panama Canal and Greenland Ownership

Donald Trump's unexpected declarations to regain control over the Panama Canal and pursue ownership of Greenland signal a foreign policy that defies diplomatic norms. As Trump braces for office, his focus shifts from global crises to assertive actions against allies, showcasing his 'America First' stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 02:00 IST
Trump's Bold Moves: Panama Canal and Greenland Ownership
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has issued surprising threats to reclaim control over the Panama Canal and suggested that the U.S. should own Greenland, marking a new and aggressive approach to foreign policy. As his presidency approaches, Trump's aides are preparing him for significant foreign policy challenges, though his focus remains on contentious stances against U.S. allies like Panama and Denmark, the latter controlling Greenland as an overseas territory.

Trump's rhetoric underscores his 'America First' agenda, which prioritizes American interests without considering the potential fallout for traditional allies. Advocates argue this method as a refreshingly direct representation of U.S. priorities. Trump believes reasserting control over the Panama Canal is crucial due to excessive shipping fees, which Panama vehemently denies, and possible Chinese influence over the strategic waterway.

The former President's stance risks alienating allies and pushing them towards major powers such as China and Russia. Despite criticism, Trump's former advisers highlight the strategic motivations behind these audacious claims, signaling his intention to negotiate aggressively, even with geographically close allies like Canada and Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024