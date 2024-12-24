Left Menu

Kalaburagi Erupts: Protests Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Protesters in Kalaburagi demonstrated following a bandh call given by Dalit organizations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on B R Ambedkar in Parliament. City operations are halted, with significant police presence ensuring order as protesters demand Shah's resignation over his comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protesters in Kalaburagi took to the streets on Tuesday, responding to a bandh call by Dalit organizations that condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

Police have ensured substantial security measures to prevent any untoward incidents, as the city remains on complete shutdown. Transportation services, including buses, auto rickshaws, and taxis, are non-operational, with shops closed in response to the protest. Large numbers of police forces have been deployed, according to senior officials, to keep the situation under control.

Demonstrators gathered at various locations, including the city bus stand and several prominent circles, burning tires and chanting slogans against the BJP and Amit Shah. The protesters demanded action against Shah and called for his resignation from his government position. A significant protest march was organized from Nagareshwar School to the deputy commissioner's office. The uproar follows Shah's controversial statement in Rajya Sabha, where he criticized the opposition's frequent mentions of Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

