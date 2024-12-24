UPDATE 5-Hong Kong offers bounties for six more democrats in security squeeze

Hong Kong offered bounties of HK$1 million ($128,728) on Tuesday for six more pro-democracy campaigners deemed to have violated national security laws, and revoked the passports of seven more, as the Asian financial hub keeps up a security campaign. The move to add more names to Hong Kong's wanted list comes as the city strives to revive economic growth and refurbish its international reputation after a years-long crackdown on dissent that attracted global criticism.

Chris Tang, the security secretary, accused the group, all based overseas in countries such as Britain and Canada, of the crimes of incitement to secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces. The six included Britain-based commentator Chung Kim-wah, former head of a pro-independence group Tony Chung, Carmen Lau of the Hong Kong Democracy Council and Chloe Cheung from the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation.

"(I) will not back down only because of an arrest warrant and a bounty," Lau wrote on X. "And I hope to have every one of you standing with me in this fight for Hong Kong." On Instagram, Cheung, 19, wrote, "Fear cannot restrain me, and suppression cannot silence me."

China and Hong Kong authorities have defended the clampdown under sweeping national security laws, saying stability has been restored after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Greg May, the U.S. Consul General to Hong Kong and Macau, said on social media platform X that Washington denounces the new bounties and the cancellation of passports, calling on Hong Kong to "stop using its national security laws to silence dissent."

Also on X, European Union foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that the EU condemned the new round of arrest warrants against activists in exile. "The continued extraterritorial application of the National Security Law adds to our concerns and hurts the city's attractiveness as an international business hub."

Separately, British foreign minister David Lammy called on the Hong Kong authorities "to end their targeting of individuals in the UK and elsewhere who stand up for freedom and democracy." "We will not tolerate any attempts by foreign Governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas, especially in the UK," he said in a statement. "This Government is deeply committed to supporting all members of the Hong Kong community who have relocated to the UK."

Tang said the six pro-democracy campaigners had engaged in activities such as speeches, social media posts and lobbying for Hong Kong officials and judges to be sanctioned by foreign governments, thus endangering national security. In a statement, China's office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong said it supported the actions, as the individuals had engaged in "anti-China" and destabilising acts.

Others were deemed to have advocated independence from China for Hong Kong, a former British colony for more than 150 years that returned to Chinese rule in 1997. "Instead of celebrating X'mas, it (Hong Kong) is taking a major step to escalate its transnational repression campaign," wrote Anna Kwok, a U.S.-based Hong Kong activist.

The latest additions take to 19 the tally of opposition figures on the city's wanted list, including lawyers Kevin Yam and Dennis Kwok, former lawmaker Ted Hui and activists Nathan Law and Joey Siu. Tang said Hui had HK$800,000 of his money confiscated from an unspecified bank in the city. Notices with black and white photographs of the "fugitives" have been posted in public places, such as the international airport.

Seven "absconders", including Hui, who are now based overseas, also had their passports revoked under Article 23, a new national security law adopted this year. "They will become someone without an identity," Tang told reporters. (Additional reporting by Jessie Pang, and Muvija M in London; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)