21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling

PTI | Maputo | Updated: 25-12-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 04:08 IST
Violence that engulfed Mozambique after the country's highest court confirmed ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner of disputed Oct. 9 elections killed at least 21 people, including two police officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Mozambique Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told a news conference in Maputo late Tuesday that a wave of violence and looting was sparked by the court's announcement a day earlier. He said it was led by mostly youthful supporters of losing candidate Venancio Mondlane, who received 24% of the vote, second to Chapo, who got 65%.

"From the preliminary survey, in the last 24 hours, 236 acts of violence were recorded throughout the national territory that resulted in 21 deaths, of which two members of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique also died,'' Ronda said. He said 13 civilians and 12 police were injured. Ronda said 25 vehicles were set on fire, including two police vehicles. He added that 11 police subunits and a penitentiary were attacked and vandalized and 86 inmates were freed.

Tensions were high in the country ahead of the The Constitutional Council ruling on Monday and violent protests started immediately after the announcement was made.

Footage circulating on various social media platforms showed protesters burning and looting shops in the capital Maputo and the city of Beira, where some city officials were reported to have fled the city.

Mondlane has called for a "shutdown" starting Friday but violence in the country has already escalated and the situation remained tense in the capital on Tuesday night following a day of violence and looting by protesters.

The country of 34 million people has been on edge since the Oct. 9 general elections. Mondlane's supporters, mostly hundreds of thousands of young people, have since taken to the streets, and have been met by gunfire from security forces.

This brings to more than 150 the number of people who have died from post-election violence since the initial results were announced by the country's electoral body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

