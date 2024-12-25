Delhi Assembly Polls: "Sankalp Patra will be released soon," says MP Ramvir Bidhuri

Left Menu

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has announced that the party has finalised its 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, which will be released soon.

Visual from the meeting (Photo: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri/X). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has announced that the party's manifesto, Sankalp Patra, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections has been finalised and will soon be unveiled. In a post on X, Bidhuri added that the manifesto would represent the aspirations of the people.

"The final meeting of the Sankalp Samiti of Delhi Pradesh BJP was held at my residence today. The Sankalp Patra for the upcoming assembly elections has been finalised. It will be released soon. The Sankalp Patra will be a symbol of people's aspirations. All the members of the committee were present in the meeting," the BJP MP said. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a brainstorming session with the RSS at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi on Tuesday. The leaders discussed ways to improve coordination between the BJP and RSS during the elections.

Building on victory strategies used in Haryana and Maharashtra, discussions focused on enhancing BJP-RSS coordination for the polls. National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Delhi BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana, State President Virendra Sachdeva, State In-charge Baijayant Panda, and several other officials attended the meeting. Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is pushing for a third consecutive term.

Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister after being granted bail in a corruption case. He has stated that he would return to the top office only after the "people's verdict" in this election. The BJP, meanwhile, is going all out to turn the tables on the AAP and ensure its defeat. The Aam Aadmi Party has released its candidates on all the seats for the upcoming polls. The Congress has released two lists of candidates whereas the BJP is yet to announce its candidates.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

